US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AFP
US Presidential Election 2020
politico | Joe Biden rips Pentagon over transition foot-dragging: ‘We have encountered roadblocks’
- The US president-elect says adversaries might look to exploit a ‘window of confusion’ during the change of administrations
- Biden urges the Defence Department to share information with his team, citing the recent hack of US agencies and the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville
