A Chinese flag hangs from a pole near the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp headquarters in Shanghai. The firm is one of 35 on the US Treasury list of military-controlled companies. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China relations
Trump administration bolsters order barring US investment in Chinese firms
- Treasury Department clarifies that executive order applies to exchange-traded funds and index funds as well as subsidiaries of companies on its list
- The list currently contains 35 firms, including oil giant CNOOC and China’s top chip maker, SMIC
