US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on December 3. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on December 3. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on December 3. Photo: TNS

Donald Trump

World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump lashes out at ‘weak’ Republican leaders over looming veto override

  • In a series of angry tweets, the US president also attacks his party’s senior lawmakers for not supporting his baseless claims that he won the 2020 election
  • Lawmakers are expected to hand Trump a humiliating first veto override in the final days of his term

Topic |   Donald Trump
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:31am, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on December 3. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on December 3. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on December 3. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE