US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from a nurse in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP

Kamala Harris gets coronavirus shot on live TV to boost US vaccine confidence

  • The Vice-President-elect is the country’s second high-profile person from a minority background to be inoculated
  • Biden’s team has put particular emphasis on importance of encouraging vaccine distribution and use in non-white groups especially hard hit by Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:30am, 30 Dec, 2020

