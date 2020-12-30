US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from a nurse in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Kamala Harris gets coronavirus shot on live TV to boost US vaccine confidence
- The Vice-President-elect is the country’s second high-profile person from a minority background to be inoculated
- Biden’s team has put particular emphasis on importance of encouraging vaccine distribution and use in non-white groups especially hard hit by Covid-19
