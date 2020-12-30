US President Donald Trump and former US first lady Michelle Obama have one thing in common at least: topping their respective polls for “most admired”. Photo: Getty Images/TNS US President Donald Trump and former US first lady Michelle Obama have one thing in common at least: topping their respective polls for “most admired”. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Michelle Obama named ‘most admired’ in Gallup poll

  • The US president topped the list for men, with 18 per cent of mentions, followed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden at 15 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively
  • US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris came in second among the women

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 6:14am, 30 Dec, 2020

