US President Donald Trump and former US first lady Michelle Obama have one thing in common at least: topping their respective polls for “most admired”. Photo: Getty Images/TNS
Donald Trump and Michelle Obama named ‘most admired’ in Gallup poll
- The US president topped the list for men, with 18 per cent of mentions, followed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden at 15 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively
- US Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris came in second among the women
