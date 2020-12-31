Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and interview Joe and Jill Biden. Photo: Invision / AP
US Presidential Election 2020
Joe and Jill Biden set New Year’s Eve interview with TV host Ryan Seacrest
- Announced performers include Jennifer Lopez, Cyndi Lauper, Machine Gun Kelly, Brandy and Miley Cyrus
- The Bidens will bring ‘a special message of hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead,’ said ABC
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and interview Joe and Jill Biden. Photo: Invision / AP