Dawn Wells poses with fellow cast members of Gilligan's Island. The actress died on Wednesday due to causes related to Covid-19. Photo: AP Photo
Fame and celebrity
Gilligan’s Island actress Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann in the 1960s, dies from coronavirus
- Wells, playing a cheerful brunette Midwestern farm girl, appeared in the series wearing short shorts, midriff tops and pigtails
- Wells also lent her voice to the animated Gilligan’s Planet in which the castaways become stranded on a faraway planet
