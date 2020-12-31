Dawn Wells poses with fellow cast members of Gilligan's Island. The actress died on Wednesday due to causes related to Covid-19. Photo: AP Photo Dawn Wells poses with fellow cast members of Gilligan's Island. The actress died on Wednesday due to causes related to Covid-19. Photo: AP Photo
Gilligan’s Island actress Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann in the 1960s, dies from coronavirus

  • Wells, playing a cheerful brunette Midwestern farm girl, appeared in the series wearing short shorts, midriff tops and pigtails
  • Wells also lent her voice to the animated Gilligan’s Planet in which the castaways become stranded on a faraway planet

Reuters
Updated: 7:10am, 31 Dec, 2020

