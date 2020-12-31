The Good Samaritan Society care centre in Simla, Colorado, US. Photo: AP
Second case of UK coronavirus variant believed to be found in Colorado, United States
- The new variant is suspected by officials to be more contagious than the original strain of Covid-19
- Colorado’s governor confirmed the first case of the variant, saying the man infected by the strain does not have any history of travel
