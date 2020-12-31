A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Reuters
US misses 20 million coronavirus vaccinations target set for end of December
- Only about 2.6 million Americans had received a Covid-19 vaccine going into the last day of the year
- Even as the number of doses shipped neared the goal of reaching 20 million people, the pace of actual vaccinations has been far slower than expected
