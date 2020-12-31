A nurse prepares to give a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a health worker at a hospital in Aurora, Colorado. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
US police investigate deliberate spoiling of 500 coronavirus vaccine doses in Wisconsin
- Aurora Medical Center said an employee ‘acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration’
- The worker was fired. Police said that the department, FBI and Food and Drug Administration are ‘actively’ investigating the case
