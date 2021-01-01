US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump

Donald Trump to skip New Year’s Eve in Florida for early return to Washington

  • The White House has given no reason for the change, but it coincides with Trump’s fight with Congress over his veto of a major defence bill
  • While Trump is back in Washington, president-elect Joe Biden is expected to spend a quiet night at his beach house in Delaware

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:00am, 1 Jan, 2021

US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump board Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
