President-elect Joe Biden. Photo: Biden Transition / CNP / Zuma Press / TNS
US Presidential Election 2020
Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration events to include memorial ceremony for coronavirus victims
- Many of the inauguration’s traditional ceremonies will be eliminated or ‘reimagined’ considering the pandemic
- The ceremony will also include building lightings and church bells ringing across Washington, DC
