The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young
Vancouver
31 die in Vancouver care home catering to Chinese elders, as a Covid-19 tragedy quietly unfolds in the suburbs
- British Columbia’s worst coronavirus outbreak has ravaged Little Mountain Place, killing more than a quarter of its residents and infecting 82 per cent
- Health authorities refuse to discuss the situation, saying they want to avoid ‘unnecessary concern’
