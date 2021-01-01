The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young
The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young

Vancouver

World /  United States & Canada

31 die in Vancouver care home catering to Chinese elders, as a Covid-19 tragedy quietly unfolds in the suburbs

  • British Columbia’s worst coronavirus outbreak has ravaged Little Mountain Place, killing more than a quarter of its residents and infecting 82 per cent
  • Health authorities refuse to discuss the situation, saying they want to avoid ‘unnecessary concern’

Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 5:55am, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young
The Little Mountain Place care home in suburban Vancouver is the scene of British Columbia's worst Covid-19 outbreak, claiming the lives of at least 31 elderly residents. Photo: Ian Young
READ FULL ARTICLE