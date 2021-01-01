President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in November, 2020. File photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2020
Mike Pence resists plan to overturn election for Donald Trump on January 6
- US vice-president Mike Pence asks judge to reject Republican congressman’s elector lawsuit
- Pence has key role in January 6 congressional joint session to formally accept Electoral College vote
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in November, 2020. File photo: AP