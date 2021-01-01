President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in November, 2020. File photo: AP President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in November, 2020. File photo: AP
President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence in November, 2020. File photo: AP

Mike Pence resists plan to overturn election for Donald Trump on January 6

  • US vice-president Mike Pence asks judge to reject Republican congressman’s elector lawsuit
  • Pence has key role in January 6 congressional joint session to formally accept Electoral College vote

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:50am, 1 Jan, 2021

