US President Donald Trump with Jared Kushner at the White House. File photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Donald Trump blasted Jared Kushner over increased coronavirus testing, report says
- According to a report, the president viewed testing ‘as a mechanism for making him look bad by driving up the number of known cases’
- Trump told his son-in-law ‘it’s going to be your fault because of the testing’, predicting he would lose the 2020 election
