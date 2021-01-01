US President Donald Trump with Jared Kushner at the White House. File photo: AFP US President Donald Trump with Jared Kushner at the White House. File photo: AFP
Donald Trump blasted Jared Kushner over increased coronavirus testing, report says

  • According to a report, the president viewed testing ‘as a mechanism for making him look bad by driving up the number of known cases’
  • Trump told his son-in-law ‘it’s going to be your fault because of the testing’, predicting he would lose the 2020 election

Updated: 11:31pm, 1 Jan, 2021

