Nurses wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a Covid-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California. Photo: AFP

Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus: US passes 20 million cases, as Mitt Romney calls for emergency medics to be drafted to administer vaccine

  • On Wednesday alone, more than 3,900 people died of Covid-19 in the US, a new daily record
  • Experts believe the worst is yet to come as health care workers brace for a surge in cases and deaths after holiday gatherings

Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Updated: 4:14am, 2 Jan, 2021

