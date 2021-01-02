US President Donald Trump with Vice-President Mike Pence (right) at the White House: File photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
US Presidential Election 2020
Trump-appointed judge dismisses lawmaker Gohmert’s suit against Pence over electoral votes
- Federal judge Jeremy D Kernodle said the plaintiffs lack standing to bring the legal action seeking to overturn the election of President-elect Biden
- Biden beat Trump by a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College and is set to be sworn in on January 20
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
US President Donald Trump with Vice-President Mike Pence (right) at the White House: File photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS