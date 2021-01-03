Dr Anthony Fauci prepares to receive his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Bethesda, Maryland. Photo: Getty Images / TNS
Coronavirus pandemic
Dr Anthony Fauci ‘sure’ coronavirus vaccinations will be mandatory in hospitals and schools
- In the US, about 3.5 million doses have been given out since the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines
- On December 29, President-elect Joe Biden criticised the slow roll-out of vaccines
