US Senator Ted Cruz leads 11 senators challenging Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump

  • The senators said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints a commission to conduct an audit of the election results
  • Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:59am, 3 Jan, 2021

