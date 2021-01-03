US Senator Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Cumming, Georgia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
US Senator Ted Cruz leads 11 senators challenging Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump
- The senators said they will vote against certain state electors unless Congress appoints a commission to conduct an audit of the election results
- Joe Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20 after winning the Electoral College vote 306-232
