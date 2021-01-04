Former US Defence Secretary James Mattis pictured in September 2019. All 10 living former secretaries of defence, including Mattis, have joined in cautioning against any attempt to use the military to overturn the US presidential election. Photo: AP
Donald Trump
Keep US military out of election fraud claims, former defence chiefs urge Trump
- All 10 living former secretaries of defence have put their names to an article that implicitly questions Trump’s willingness to peacefully relinquish power
- A number of senior military officers have said publicly in recent weeks that the military has no role in determining the outcome of US elections
