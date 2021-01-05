Mayor of District of Columbia Muriel Bowser speaks during a press conference in Washington in December. Photo: DPA
US Presidential Election 2020
National Guard activated in Washington to respond to pro-Trump protests
- An influx of the president’s supporters is expected in the US capital as Congress certifies Joe Biden’s election victory
- ‘We will not allow people to incite violence, intimidate our residents or cause destruction in our city,’ Mayor Muriel Bowser said
