Jon Ossoff, left, and Raphael Warnock, both Democratic candidates for the US Senate in Georgia, wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Augusta on Monday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
US Politics
Explainer |
Why two US Senate races in Georgia on Tuesday matter so much
- Control of the US Senate is on the ballot in Georgia, where both incumbent Republicans face stiff challenges from Democratic opponents
- Should Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler both lose, Democrats will gain one-party rule in the government’s legislative and executive branches
