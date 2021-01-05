US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in August. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House in August. Photo: TNS
politico | Donald Trump could face investigation over election call, says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

  • Legal experts and lawmakers have expressed alarm at how the president pressured an official to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn Biden’s win
  • Two Democrat lawmakers write to FBI Director Christopher Wray urging him to authorise a criminal investigation

Updated: 6:51am, 5 Jan, 2021

