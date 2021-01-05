US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: AFP US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden warns of high stakes ahead of Georgia Senate races: ‘One state can chart the course’

  • Without victories in both run-off elections, the US president-elect will face a Republican-controlled Senate, making it harder to pass major legislation
  • US Vice-President Mike Pence calls run-offs the ‘last line of defence’ against a Democratic takeover in Washington

Associated Press
Updated: 7:58am, 5 Jan, 2021

