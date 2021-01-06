US Vice-President Mike Pence visits Rock Springs Church in Georgia on Monday to campaign for Republican Senate candidates. Photo: AFP
politico | Donald Trump pressures Mike Pence to throw out US election results – even though he can’t
- ‘The Vice President has the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors,’ Trump tweets
- Pence is expected to preside over a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, when lawmakers will count Electoral College votes affirming Joe Biden’s win
