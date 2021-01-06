Pro-Trump protesters carry flags, including one depicting the president as Rambo, past the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Presidential Election 2020
politico | Senate Republican opposition grows to Electoral College challenge
- The effort to overturn Trump’s loss may be defeated overwhelmingly while fracturing his party
- Efforts by Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley have drawn only 13 supporters in total, while many more have signalled their opposition
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Pro-Trump protesters carry flags, including one depicting the president as Rambo, past the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE