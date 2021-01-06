A nurse and respiratory therapist attend to a coronavirus patient at a medical centre in California last month. Photo: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Coronavirus: US logs more than 3,900 deaths in a single day, another grim record
- The number of people hospitalised in the US is also at its highest since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 131,000 patients occupying beds
- Los Angeles ambulance workers have been told to stop transporting some patients with low survival chances to hospital, and to limit oxygen use
