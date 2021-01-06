US President Donald Trump with Vice-President Mike Pence. File photo: Bloomberg
US Presidential Election 2020
Donald Trump puts fresh pressure on Mike Pence to reject Joe Biden’s Electoral College certification
- ‘All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,’ Trump tweeted
- The president’s tweets came just hours before Pence prepares to preside over Wednesday’s congressional tally of Electoral College votes
