Judge Merrick Garland speaks in the Rose Garden at the White House in March 2016 after he was nominated to the US Supreme Court by then President Barack Obama. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden to tap Merrick Garland for US attorney general
- The pick comes after Democrats appear poised to gain control of the Senate, making the task of finding a replacement for the judge far easier
- Obama nominated Garland to the Supreme Court in 2016, but he was denied a hearing or vote by Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell
