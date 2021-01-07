Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, in December. Photo: AFP Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff speaks during a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, in December. Photo: AFP
politico | Jon Ossoff scores victory over David Perdue in Georgia Senate run-off

  • The win clinches control of the chamber for the Democratic Party and has huge implications for Joe Biden’s presidency
  • Ossoff has won 50.3 per cent of the vote to Perdue’s 49.7 per cent, with 98 per cent of precincts reporting

Updated: 6:34am, 7 Jan, 2021

