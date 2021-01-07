US President-elect Joe Biden addressing the attack on the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday as Congress held a joint session to certify the 2020 election results. Photo: Reuters
US Presidential Election 2020
US President-elect Joe Biden calls rioters ‘extremists’ and the attack on the Capitol an ‘insurrection’
- Calls for Trump to ‘defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege’
- Trump releases video that asks them to ‘go home now’, but does not denounce their actions and still falsely claims the election was ‘stolen’
