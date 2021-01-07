Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US Presidential Election 2020
politico | Manufacturers suggest Donald Trump’s removal as business groups condemn violence at US Capitol
- The top lobbying group for US factories suggested that Pence could invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office
- This would allow the vice-president and Cabinet to declare Trump unfit to discharge his duties and assume power
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters