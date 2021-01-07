Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

US Presidential Election 2020

World /  United States & Canada

politico | Manufacturers suggest Donald Trump’s removal as business groups condemn violence at US Capitol

  • The top lobbying group for US factories suggested that Pence could invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office
  • This would allow the vice-president and Cabinet to declare Trump unfit to discharge his duties and assume power

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 7:48am, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with police at the US Capitol Building in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE