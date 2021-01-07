Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
Washington DC chaos: loyalty to Trump cracks on a day that will define his presidency
- The uprising at the Capitol followed two months of provocation from President Trump who has called into doubt the result of November’s election, which he lost
- For the first time in four years, loyalty to Trump seemed to waver as senior Republicans have sought to distance themselves from the president’s rhetoric
