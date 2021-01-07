03:15
World shocked by assault on the US Capitol by radical pro-Trump supporters in Washington
politico | How a sparse pro-Trump protest turned into unrest in the US capital
- On Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump told a crowd of followers outside the White House ‘we’re going to walk down to the Capitol’
- Within about an hour, the seat of the legislative branch of the US government was being overrun. Here’s how it happened
Topic | United States
