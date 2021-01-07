US President Donald Trump pictured at a rally on Wednesday protesting the 2020 election results. Photo: DPA US President Donald Trump pictured at a rally on Wednesday protesting the 2020 election results. Photo: DPA
Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ after Biden certified as next US president amid Capitol chaos

  • The statement came as staff resign and as congressional allies have abandoned him in the aftermath of his supporters laying siege to the Capitol
  • For much of Wednesday afternoon, Trump reportedly watched the violence on television from his private dining room off the Oval Office

Topic |   US Politics
Associated Press
Associated Press in Washington

Updated: 7:03pm, 7 Jan, 2021

