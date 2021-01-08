A member of the District of Columbia National Guard takes his post on the east side of the US Capitol on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Washington extends state of public emergency until Joe Biden is inaugurated after pro-Trump attack on Capitol
- District of Columbia’s mayor issues order to enforce the peace after an unprecedented insurrection attempt at the US Capitol in which four people died
- The action allows for additional curfews and orders for businesses to close, among other measures
