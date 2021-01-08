A person in a Donald Trump mask gestures as the US president’s supporters gather in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters A person in a Donald Trump mask gestures as the US president’s supporters gather in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A person in a Donald Trump mask gestures as the US president’s supporters gather in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

How could Donald Trump be removed from office - impeachment or 25th Amendment?

  • There are two ways to eject a sitting president, one involving the vice-president and the Cabinet, and the other going through Congress
  • The storming of the US Capitol has spurred new calls by lawmakers to remove Trump using either option

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:05am, 8 Jan, 2021

