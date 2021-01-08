Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo (centre) takes part in a debate in Bristol, Rhode Island, in September 2018. Photo: AP
US Politics
politico | Joe Biden picks Gina Raimondo for US commerce secretary
- The Rhode Island governor had impressed the president-elect‘s team when she was under consideration to be his running mate
- Raimondo was also in contention to run the Treasury Department and the Department of Health and Human Services
