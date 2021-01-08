US Vice-President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
politico | Mike Pence expected to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration
- US President Donald Trump may not be there, but his No 2 is planning to show
- The vice-president’s appearance at the event would show of support for the peaceful transition of power after protesters stormed the US Capitol
Topic | US Politics
US Vice-President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes at the Capitol on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters