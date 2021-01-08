US President Donald Trump takes part in a rally in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
Donald Trump has discussed pardoning himself since losing election, US report says
- The president is said to have discussed the unprecedented move with aides and asked about the legal and political implications
- It is not clear if Trump has raised the matter again after the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters sparked new calls for his removal from office
