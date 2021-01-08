A Boeing 737 MAX prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle in September. Photo: AP A Boeing 737 MAX prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle in September. Photo: AP
A Boeing 737 MAX prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle in September. Photo: AP

Boeing

World /  United States & Canada

Boeing to pay US$2.5 billion over 737 MAX cover-up

  • The settlement includes money for the families of victims in two deadly crashes involving the troubled aircraft
  • The aviation giant admitted that staff had deceived aviation authorities about issues involving the flight-control system later linked to the incidents

Topic |   Boeing
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:31am, 8 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Boeing 737 MAX prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle in September. Photo: AP A Boeing 737 MAX prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle in September. Photo: AP
A Boeing 737 MAX prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle in September. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE