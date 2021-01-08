US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks to reporters a day after supporters of US President Donald Trump occupied the Capitol. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
politico | Top Democrats sack Capitol security officials after deadly siege by Trump supporters
- Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund will resign effective January 16, before Joe Biden‘s Inauguration, according to a police spokesperson
- House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving will also resign, while Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mike Stenger is expected to be fired if he does not step down
