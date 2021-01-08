Police detain a man at the National Mall in Washington DC. Photo: Reuters
Washington DC chaos: police officer dies from injuries after Trump supporters stormed Capitol
- Brian Sicknick died from injuries sustained after protesters marched on Congress. He had been on life support
- Sicknick’s death is certain to add to the scrutiny around the security failures in the Capitol, as well as the hunt for those who took part
