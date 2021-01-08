Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
US Presidential Election 2020
Democrats push for second Trump impeachment after mayhem at US Capitol
- Democratic leaders called for immediate impeachment proceedings if Pence refused to take steps to remove the president from power
- With less than two weeks left in Trump’s term, it was not clear whether enough time remained to complete the process
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters