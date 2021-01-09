Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg

Donald Trump

World /  United States & Canada

US congressional calls build for Trump’s removal, with impeachment raised as a possibility

  • House of Representatives is said to prepare for impeachment ‘as early as mid-next week’
  • Widespread anger remains over US President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to, during and immediately after the attack on the Capitol

Topic |   Donald Trump
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 2:16am, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg
Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE