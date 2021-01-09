Members of the US Capitol Police lower the flag at the Capitol in Washington on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the Capitol to fly at half-staff after the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who was fatally injured during Wednesday's violence. Photo: Bloomberg
US congressional calls build for Trump’s removal, with impeachment raised as a possibility
- House of Representatives is said to prepare for impeachment ‘as early as mid-next week’
- Widespread anger remains over US President Donald Trump’s actions leading up to, during and immediately after the attack on the Capitol
