Tennessee state Representative Robin Smith. Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP Tennessee state Representative Robin Smith. Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
Tennessee state Representative Robin Smith. Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP

Crime

World /  United States & Canada

FBI agents search offices and homes of Tennessee politicians Glen Casada and Robin Smith

  • Republican Governor Bill Lee described the searches as ‘FBI raids’
  • Glen Casada resigned from the House Speaker post in 2019 after revelations of sexually explicit text messages about women with his former chief of staff

Topic |   Crime
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:01am, 9 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tennessee state Representative Robin Smith. Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP Tennessee state Representative Robin Smith. Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
Tennessee state Representative Robin Smith. Photo: Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE