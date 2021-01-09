Richard Barnett, a supporter of Donald Trump, in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaching Capitol security on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Politics
politico | FBI arrests man who posted photo of himself sitting at Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk after raid on US Congress
- In addition, a man elected last year as a delegate to the West Virginia legislature was charged for entering the Capitol without permission
- Federal prosecutors and the FBI said others involved in the Capitol takeover are also being swept up around the country
Topic | US Politics
Richard Barnett, a supporter of Donald Trump, in the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after breaching Capitol security on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE