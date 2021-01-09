US President Donald Trump is seen delivering remarks via Twitter about the violence at the US Capitol on a television screen in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE US President Donald Trump is seen delivering remarks via Twitter about the violence at the US Capitol on a television screen in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Twitter permanently disables Donald Trump’s account, citing the risk of violence

  • Twitter says Trump’s posts were ‘likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts’
  • The move follows a temporary ban following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday

Owen Churchill
Updated: 9:34am, 9 Jan, 2021

