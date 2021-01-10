Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, has been charged in connection with the Capitol violence in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photo: AFP Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, has been charged in connection with the Capitol violence in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Two more Capitol rioters arrested as senator urges social media providers to keep data

  • Jacob Anthony Chansley faces several federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds
  • Dozens of people have been charged following the storming of the Capitol, with the FBI asking the public for help identifying participants

Reuters

Updated: 4:08am, 10 Jan, 2021

