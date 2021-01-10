Donald Trump gestures in front of an American flag while campaigning in Georgia earlier this month. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump gestures in front of an American flag while campaigning in Georgia earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
politico | Another Trump impeachment? Democrats weigh impact of fresh trial on Biden’s presidency

  • Most Democrats would vote to remove Trump from office, but there are concerns impeachment might pose complications for their legislative agenda
  • Failing to take action is also not an option, with furious lawmakers eager to exact punishment for the president’s role in the attacks on the Capitol

Updated: 6:54pm, 10 Jan, 2021

