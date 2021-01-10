Donald Trump gestures in front of an American flag while campaigning in Georgia earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
US Politics
politico | Another Trump impeachment? Democrats weigh impact of fresh trial on Biden’s presidency
- Most Democrats would vote to remove Trump from office, but there are concerns impeachment might pose complications for their legislative agenda
- Failing to take action is also not an option, with furious lawmakers eager to exact punishment for the president’s role in the attacks on the Capitol
Topic | US Politics
Donald Trump gestures in front of an American flag while campaigning in Georgia earlier this month. Photo: Reuters